Home

News

India

3 DRG Jawans Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, CM Baghel Condemns ‘Cowardly Act’

3 DRG Jawans Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, CM Baghel Condemns ‘Cowardly Act’

The deceased DRG security personnel were identified as ASI Ramuram Nag, assistant constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema.

3 DRG Jawans Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, CM Baghel Condemns 'Cowardly Act'

Sukma Naxal attack: Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, including an assistant sub inspector (ASI), were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday. The face-off took place around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a DRG team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The team had launched an operation from Jagargunda police station limits, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur. “This morning, a team of DRG was out on a combing operation and when they reached Jagargunda and Kunded, the Naxals opened firing,” IG said. The officer further elaborated that as the firing was opened from naxals’ side, and security personnel launched a retaliatory action.

You may like to read

The deceased DRG security personnel were identified as ASI Ramuram Nag, assistant constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema. According to the police source, the Naxals also suffered major damage in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed deep sorrow and condemned the cowardly act. Taking to Twitter, CM said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain.

Earlier on February 5, Neelkanth Kakem, president of BJP’s Awapalli mandal in Bijapur, was killed by Naxals. On February 10, vice president of BJP in Narayanpur district Sagar Sahu was shot dead by Naxals in Narayanpur district while a former sarpanch identified as Ramdhar Alami (43) was hacked to death in Dantewada district on February 11.

In the backdrop of the killing of public representatives in the Bastar region, Chhattisgarh’s Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja has written a letter to National Investigation Agency (NIA) requesting a probe into the killings.

Amid the recent incidents, Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P had recently chaired a meeting attended by the office-bearers of political parties and briefed them about the protocols to be kept in mind during political rallies, meetings and movements in sensitive areas.

Earlier, lashing out at the government over the killing of public representatives, former Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh had dubbed the incidents as a part of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.