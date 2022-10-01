Bhubaneswar/Odisha: Teachers and students of SLS residential school, founded by President Droupadi Murmu at Pahadpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district are elated as they would be among the first users of 5G services in the country, said reports. For the unversed, the residential school will be one of the venues for the launch of the 5G telephony services on Saturday. Ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones 5G will be launched by PM Modi in select cities today and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.Also Read - 5G Services to Rollout Soon in India: THESE 13 Cities Will Receive 5G Services First

In memory of her husband Shyam Charan Murmu, President Murmu had converted her in-laws’ ancestral house into an educational institution. “The school is very close to the heart of the President of India. Before assuming the highest office, she used to visit the school regularly, even during her Governorship of Jharkhand,” The Hindu quoted Muna Pratihari, Vice President of SLS School as saying. Also Read - CWG 2022: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulate Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli

5G Rollout In India

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach USD 450 billion by 2035. The three major telecom operators of the country —Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio will connect a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha.

List of Cities That Will Get 5G Services

13 cities would get the 5G Internet services. The cities are Also Read - Rashtrapatni Row: How A President Should be Addressed | EXPLAINED

Ahmedabad Bengaluru Chandigarh Chennai Delhi Gandhinagar Gurugram Hyderabad Jamnagar Kolkata Lucknow Mumbai Pune

How to Watch 5G Launch Event LIVE

Doordarshan is expected to live telecast the event. Other national news channels will also show the India Mobile Congress event LIVE. The event will take place at 10 AM in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.