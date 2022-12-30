5G Services To Go LIVE In Odisha From THIS Date | Details Here

The 5G services in Odisha will be rolled out next year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while confirming the date.

New Delhi: Odisha is the latest state to announce rollout of 5G services. Odisha will be able to enjoy the 5G services next year as it will be released before January 26, 2023. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the 5G services rollout date in Odisha while addressing a programme organised to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station here.

Earlier, Odisha was neglected in the telecom sector. But, now, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has allocated Rs 5,600 crore for development of the telecom sector in the state, he said. “PM Modi has taken the responsibility to provide 4G service to each village of Odisha. Now, no one can dare to say that Odisha is being neglected,” Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Steel & Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi have laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station proposed to be a world-class infrastructure. They also flagged off Puri-Jaleswar-Puri MEMU, on Thursday.

Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station will have a number of facilities with modern infrastructure and amenities. The construction period of the project is 24 months from the start of the work, he said.

Vaishnaw said that now priority is being given for the development of railways in Odisha. Now, Odisha is getting more than Rs 10,000 crore instead of Rs 700 to 800 crore before 2014.

The Railways is constructing about 300 km of rail line in a year instead of a mere 20 to 30 km earlier. Apart from this, 36 railway stations of Odisha are now being upgraded with modern facilities where every corner of the state has been given priority, he pointed out. These apart, to promote rich Jagannath culture, a Jagannath circuit will also run within a few days under Bharat Gaurav programme.

In another function at Angul Station, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off a new express train between Sambalpur and Shalimar via Talcher-Dhenkanal & Bhadrak in presence of the three Union Ministers.

The much awaited Sambalpur-Shalimar Express via Talcher-Dhenkanal & Bhadrak will fulfil the aspirations of the people of this area.

Later, the 14 km long Angul-Balaram new railway line was inaugurated at the function held at Electrical Loco Shed, Angul.

