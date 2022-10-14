5th Vande Bharat Express: The services for the fifth Vande Bharat Express – the semi high-speed train are set to be launched on November 10. According to reports, the train will run between Chennai-Bengaluru and Mysuru covering a distance of around 483 km.Also Read - Delhi To Chandigarh In Less Than 3 Hours In Vande Bharat: Check Time, Stoppage, Frequency

The Indian Railways recently launched the third and the fourth Vande Bharat Express from poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the inaugural run of the latest Vande Bharat Express train at Amb Andaura railway station in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The train will cut travel time between Una, Chandigarh and New Delhi and also comes equipped with advanced safety features.

Vande Bharat 2.0 trains come fitted with the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) called KAVACH, which the previous trains did not have. Coaches are equipped with disaster lights with a battery backup of three hours.

The train’s exterior has eight flatform-side cameras, up from four. There is also a passenger-guard communication facility in coaches, which comes with an automatic voice recording feature.