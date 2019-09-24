New Delhi: A mild, 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck an area 173 kilometres north-west from Pakistan’s Lahore on Tuesday. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand too.
The earthquake, which hit Jammu and Kashmir at 4:31 PM, was felt in Delhi-NCR at around 4:35 PM. In India, there are no reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property to so far.
According to JK Shukla, the head of operations at the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border.
In Pakistan, besides Lahore, tremors were also felt in other cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar etc. Tremors, which were felt, for around 8 to 10 seconds, sent people racing out of buildings and offices. However, according to the country’s DunyaTV, 50 people, including women and children, were shifted to a hospital in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), after a building collapsed due to the quake.