New Delhi: A mild, 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck an area 173 kilometres north-west from Pakistan’s Lahore on Tuesday. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand too.

The earthquake, which hit Jammu and Kashmir at 4:31 PM, was felt in Delhi-NCR at around 4:35 PM. In India, there are no reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property to so far.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan – India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019

According to JK Shukla, the head of operations at the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border.

In Pakistan, besides Lahore, tremors were also felt in other cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar etc. Tremors, which were felt, for around 8 to 10 seconds, sent people racing out of buildings and offices. However, according to the country’s DunyaTV, 50 people, including women and children, were shifted to a hospital in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), after a building collapsed due to the quake.