New Delhi: A mild, 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck an area 173 kilometres north-west from Pakistan’s Lahore on Tuesday. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand too.

The earthquake, which hit Jammu and Kashmir at 4:31 PM, was felt in Delhi-NCR at around 4:35 PM. In India, there are no reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property so far.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on:24-09-2019, 16:31:58 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 73.7 E, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Pakistan – India (J & K ) Border region pic.twitter.com/tH6RDjGuxD — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2019

According to JK Shukla, the head of operations at the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border.

In Pakistan, besides Lahore, tremors were also felt in other cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar etc. Tremors, which were felt, for around 8 to 10 seconds, sent people racing out of buildings and offices. However, However, there are reports of casualties from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where three persons have died and 80 have been injured.

Extensive damage has been reported from Mirpur in PoK. Footages have emerged on social media showing damaged roads.