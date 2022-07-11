New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building in national capital. The Ashoka Stambh is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height, Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials said. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said.Also Read - Shinzo Abe Assassination: India To Observe Day Of National Mourning On July 9

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi unveiled the 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament Building today morning. He also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/6QfxBI1eMg — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

The Prime Minister also interacted with the workers (Shramjeevis) who are involved in the work of building the new Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others were present at the event.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, senior official aware of the development said.

To take the emblem on the roof, it was divided into over 150 segments and assembled on the roof.

“The work to assemble it started in April end. It took us nearly two months to complete the work,” said the CPWD official.