Gurugram: Around six children drowned while taking a bath in a rainwater-filled pond in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday. All were boys aged between 8 and 13. Their bodies were recovered from the pond as per police officials. Durgesh, Ajit, Rahul, Piyush, Deva and Varun, all residents of Shankar Vihar Colony, had gone to take a bath in the pond this afternoon and drowned, according to the police.

Teams of police, State Disaster Response Force, Civil Defence, National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot and the bodies were fished out of the pond. The operation lasted four hours.

The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. We will identify such temporary ponds and drain their water so that such an accident does not happen in future,” Yadav said.