Raisen: At least 6 people, including a 2-year-old child, were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a river late last night in the Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 1:30 AM when the bus was travelling to Chatarpur from Indore. 45 passengers were on board the bus.

Madhya Pradesh: 6 people killed, 19 injured after a bus fell into a river in Raisen, last night; injured being treated at a local hospital pic.twitter.com/51qB8le8hY — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Soon after the incident, police along with other personnel rushed to the spot. Senior officials including district collector and superintendent of police also reached to the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

Umashankar Bhargav, District Collector, told media persons, “The flow of the canal was very fast. The two-third part of the bus was submerged into water. We have recovered dead bodies. While those who were critically injured admitted to Bhopal hospital, others were rushed to a nearby hospital.”

He also added that a compensation of Rs 10,000 will be given to each injured. An investigation is underway to probe the cause of the incident.