Mumbai: Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall accompanied by high tidal waves lashed the coastal parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa today as Cyclone Tauktae heads northwestwards towards Gujarat. The 'very severe cyclonic storm' will make landfall in Gujarat on Tuesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted and will cross the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning. On its way, the Cyclone is likely to bring very heavy rains, gusty winds and thunderstorms in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and North Konkan regions of Maharashtra, as well as several parts of Gujarat. Teams of the NDRF, SDRF, Maharashtra Police, Fire Brigade, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and other agencies are on high alert in the entire coastal belt to tackle any eventuality.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards & reach Gujarat coast in evening of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar) around May 18 early morning," the IMD said this evening.

Here are the developments so far: