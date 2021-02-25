Chennai: At least six people dies and several injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi on Thursday, Joint Director of Health Services, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu informed. As per updates, the blast took place at the Kalaiyarkurichi firecrackers factory, leaving several workers badly injured. Also Read - Tamil Nadu to Promote Class 9, 10 & 11 Students Without Exams | Here's How Students Will be Assessed

Soon after getting the information, firefighters reached the spot soon after the blast and are now trying to ensure no further chemical blasts are triggered by the flames. Moreover, the efforts are also on to remove the debris and look for survivors. Also Read - Three Persons Died, One Injured at a Cracker Factory in Haryana's Karnal

Notably, the blast incident comes two weeks after 23 people were killed when an explosion ripped through a fireworks factory near Sattur in the region. According to updates, the explosion took place when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village.

Rising to the occasion, PM Modi and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund respectively.