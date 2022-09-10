Sonipat: As many as six people drowned while immersing idols of Lord Ganesh in Haryana’s Mahendergarh and Sonipat districts on Friday evening. While four youths drowned in a canal in Mahendergarh, two drowned in the Yamuna river in Sonipat.Also Read - Allu Arjun Craze Continues As Pushpa-Themed Ganpati Pandal Comes Up in Mumbai | Watch

Nine youths were swept away by the current of water in the canal in Mahendergarh when the group was carrying a nearly seven-foot idol for immersion. Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar told reporters that four people were brought dead to the hospital. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Telangana Govt Declares Holiday on September 9, Here's Why

The district administration, with the assistance of the NDRF, launched a rescue operation. While four died, others were rescued and hospitalised. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Vists Lalbaugcha Raja Sans Karan Kundrra, Naagin 6 Actress Looks Lovely In Yellow Ethnic Attire- See Pics & Video

At Sonipat’s Mimarpur ghat, a man who had gone for idol immersion with his son and nephew drowned. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, said police.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter and said, “The news of the untimely death of many people due to drowning during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching.”

We all stand with families of the dead in this difficult time. The NDRF team has saved many people from drowning. I pray for their speedy recovery,” Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival which began on August 31, ended on Friday, Sept 9 with the visarjan ceremony. The idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. Devotees take the idols for immersion in grand processions.