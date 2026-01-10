Home

6 injured as private aircraft makes forced landing near Rourkela, Odisha

Six people were injured when the flight operating from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela made a forced landing on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

New Delhi: In an aviation accident involving IndiaOneAir nine-seater Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft, six people were injured when the flight operating from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela made a forced landing on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

