Srinagar: As many as six terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, the police said on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir informed that four of the killed terrorists have been identified so far.

"6 #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in two separate #encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) #Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big #success for us," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

6 #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in two separate #encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) #Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big #success for us: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 29, 2021

On Wednesday, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district. When the forces were conducting searches in the area, they were fired upon by the hiding terrorists, they added.

The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight in which three terrorist were killed.

Officials also said the other gunfight took place in the Nowgam Shahabad area of Dooru in neighbouring Anantnag in which a policeman was injured.