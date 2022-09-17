Bhubaneshwar: At least six persons were killed and 20 others were seriously injured after a speeding coal-laden truck hit a bus on Odisha’s Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway on Friday. The incident took place near Power House Chhak on the Jharsuguda bypass road. The bus was carrying employees from the JSW plant to Jharsuguda town.Also Read - Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources To Invest Over Rs 25,000 Cr In Odisha

Odisha | 6 dead, over 20 injured as a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident in Jharsuguda after coal-laden truck collided with bus. Most employees severely injured. 10 referred to hospital in Burla, Sambalpur,14 under treatment here: N Mohapatra,SDPO,Jharsuguda pic.twitter.com/TNxmUoLUEs — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

The injured persons have been shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur.

“6 dead, over 20 injured as a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident in Jharsuguda after a coal-laden truck collided with the bus. Most employees are severely injured. 10 people have been referred to a hospital in Burla, Sambalpur while 14 under treatment here,” Jharsuguda Deputy Superintendent of Police N Mohapatra told ANI.

Jharsuguda DM and officials have reached the hospital as the death toll may increase.