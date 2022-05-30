Palnadu: As many as six persons were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident between a truck and a parked minivan in Rentachintala village of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Monday. As per the police, as many as 39 passengers were in the minivan at the time of the accident. A case has been registered and an investigation for the same is underway.Also Read - 8 Labourers Killed, Several Injured in Bihar's Purnia After Truck Carrying Them Overturns

The injured were shifted to Gurzala Government Hospital in Narasaraopet, said Gurjala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jayram said that the minivan was coming from Srisailam.

"A serious road accident took place in the Palnadu district. Six people were killed when a truck collided with a parked minivan and turned it turtle. Another 10 sustained serious injuries. Upon receiving the information, the police went to the spot and carried out rescue operations," the DSP said.

