New Delhi: At least six persons have been killed and more than 4 lakh people living across 17 districts have been affected as the flood situation in Assam turned grim with many rivers flowing above the danger level in various places. Of the total six deaths, three were reported from Golaghat and Dima Hasao districts on Friday.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Nalbari, Chirang, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Morigaon, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Sonitpur, Darrang and Barpeta are the affected districts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority(ASDMA) said. Barpeta is the worst hit with over 85,000 people reeling under the impact of the floods, it said.

6 people have lost their lives in #AssamFloods till 12 July&21 dist affected-Dhemaji,Lakhimpur,Biswanath,Sonitpur,Darning,Baksa,Barpeta,Nalbari, Chirang,Bongaigaon,Kokrajhar,Goalpara,Morigaon,Hojai,Nagaon,Golaghat, Majuli,Jorhat,Sivsagar,Dibrugarh, Tinsukia- in last 24 hrs #Assam pic.twitter.com/GRQ4MXBbYz — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

The ASDMA further claimed that nearly 800 villages in 41 revenue circles are under water and about 2,000 marooned people have been put up in 53 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administrations.

Besides people, animals were also forced to reside on the platforms, set up for them by authorities as flood waters entered the Kaziranga National Park. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC has also been imposed in the areas near the park as the animals are coming out from it to go to the Karbi Anglong hills across the national highway in search of safety in its high grounds.

To ensure the safety of ferry passengers in view of the rising water level and fast current in Brahmaputra, the Inland Water Transport Division has temporarily suspended operation of all departmental boats/ vessels in the Guwahati-based ferry services under it from July 12 till further order.

ASDMA said many of the rivers in the state are flowing above their danger marks in various places. Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur, while Dikhow river is doing so at Sivsagar town, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup and Beki river at Road Bridge in Barpeta.

Heavy rains have also affected the train tracks between Jatinga Lumpur to New Harangajao station in Lumding Badarpur hill section of NF Railway. The ‘track settlement’ occurred at about 9.30 am on Friday making it unsuitable for train movement and repair work is on, said N F Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma.

As a result some trains have either been cancelled or short terminated, Sarma said. The Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express has been terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Agartala, while the Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express which was scheduled to leave Silchar Friday will remain cancelled, he added.

The Guwahati-Silchar passenger, which left Guwahati on July 11 and arrived at New Haflong station this morning has been short terminated and will remain cancelled between New Haflong and Silchar, while the Silchar-Guwahati passenger of Friday has been short terminated at Chandranathpur station and will return to Silchar, Sarma stated.

According to a report, CM took Sarbananda Sonowal stock of the situation in the flood affected districts and asked the deputy commissioners to set up round-the-clock control room so that people in distress get immediate response when faced with an emergency situation during floods.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of relief camps, distribution of relief material to marooned people and measures adopted for safety and security of animals in the flood affected districts, an official spokesperson said.

He also instructed them to take steps for adequate care for animals affected by flood and arrange fodder for them.