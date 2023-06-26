Home

‘Bombed 6 Muslim Majority Countries’: FM Sitharaman Hits Back At Obama Over Minorities Remark

The finance minister lashed out at the former US president questioning his comments on Indian Muslims saying that the US under his rule had "bombed six Muslim-majority nations".

'6 Muslim Majority Countries ...', FM Sitharaman Hits Back At Obama Over Comments On Minorities In India

New Delhi: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully completed his first state visit to the United States of America, the comments made by former US President Barack Obama on the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities in India have sparked big controversy domestically. Congress and other opposition parties have targeted the prime minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using the remarks made by Obama.

What Did Obama Say?

The former US president, in an interview with CNN, said that it’s worth mentioning the “protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India”.

“If I had a conversation with Mr Modi – who I know well – part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we have seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. That would be contrary to the interests of India,” Obama said in the interview.

“The president of the United States has a lot of equities,” he said, adding, “And when I was president, I would deal with figures in some cases who were allies, who, you know, if you pressed me in private, do they run their governments and their political parties in ways that I would say are ideally democratic? I would have to say no,” he added.

How Did Nirmala Sitharaman React?

The finance minister lashed out at the former US president questioning his comments on Indian Muslims saying that the US under his rule had “bombed six Muslim-majority nations”.

“The Honourable Prime Minister himself, in the press conference in the US, has said how his government works on the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ principle and doesn’t discriminate against any community. But the fact remains that when people join in this debate and highlight issues which are non-issues in a way,” Ms Sitharaman said.

“There are issues to be raised which are being raised at the state level about law and order. There are people taking care of it. To just allege without basic data in hand just tells us that these are organised campaigns,” the BJP leader said.

“I think because they can’t counter the BJP or PM Modi electorally – the Karnataka election result notwithstanding – that is why they are running these campaigns. And the Congress has had a big role in this in the past few elections,” she added.

In response to Obama, Nirmala Sitharaman said “I was shocked. When PM Modi was campaigning in the US – and by campaigning I mean speaking about India – a former President of the US is speaking about Indian Muslims.”

“And I am saying this with restraint because it involves another country. We want friendship with the US but there too we get remarks about religious freedom in India. A former President – under whose rule six Muslim-majority countries were bombed with more than 26,000 bombs – how will people trust his allegations?” she said.

“I find this deliberate attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in this country because they think they cannot win against the developmental policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the minister alleged.

Assam CM’s Veiled Response To Obama

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had targeted Obama before the response by FM Sitharaman. In response to a tweet which had asked whether Assam Police would take action against Barack Obama for his comments, Mr Sarma said his state police “should prioritize taking care of” the many “Hussain Obama” in India – highlighting the former US President’s Muslim lineage.

There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities. https://t.co/flGy2VY1eC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2023

The comments made by the Assam CM, who is also BJP leader has sparked mixed reaction among Twitter users. While some criticized the chief minister’s remark for its alleged religious overtone, some others have extended support for the same.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.