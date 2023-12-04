6 People Killed And Several Injured After Jeep Falls Into Ditch In Shimla

Shimla: Six people were killed and six injured after a jeep fell into a ditch in the Sunni area of Shimla. Injured people are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sunni. A police investigation is underway, said Sunil Negi, ASP Head Quarter Shimla.

