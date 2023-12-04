By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
6 People Killed And Several Injured After Jeep Falls Into Ditch In Shimla
Shimla: Six people were killed and six injured after a jeep fell into a ditch in the Sunni area of Shimla. Injured people are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sunni. A police investigation is underway, said Sunil Negi, ASP Head Quarter Shimla.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: 6 people killed and 6 injured after a jeep fell into a ditch in the Sunni area of Shimla
6 people killed and 6 injured after a jeep fell into a ditch in the Sunni area of Shimla. Injured people are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sunni. Police… pic.twitter.com/cHuIsHa0qf
— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023
