6 People Killed And Several Injured After Jeep Falls Into Ditch In Shimla

Updated: December 4, 2023 10:00 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Shimla: Six people were killed and six injured after a jeep fell into a ditch in the Sunni area of Shimla. Injured people are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sunni. A police investigation is underway, said Sunil Negi, ASP Head Quarter Shimla.

