New Delhi: Over 6 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Wednesday were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for displaying placard and creating ruckus over the Pegasus spying issue. As per latest updates, the MPS have been asked to withdraw from the House for the rest of the day. The action was taken by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.Also Read - PM Modi Says Opposition Insulted Parliament, Refers To Paper Snatching, Derogatory Remarks

Just as witnessed since the start of the monsoon session, slogan-shouting TMC and other opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House, some holding placards, to demand a discussion on the issue of Israeli-made, military-grade Pegasus spyware allegedly being used to snoop on opposition leaders, government critics and journalists. Also Read - Parliament Logjam: Both Houses Worked For 18 Hours in Two Weeks

Taking exception to the placards, which had anti-government slogans, Naidu first asked members to go back to their seats and then threatened to invoke rule 255 against those holding placards. Also Read - I'm No Astrologer But...: Mamata Banerjee on Who Will be Leader of Opposition Ahead of 2024 Polls

As the members refused to budge, he ordered that those “disobeying the chair and raising placards shall leave the House under rule 255.” He, however, did not name anyone and said Rajya Sabha Secretariat will give the list.

#UPDATE | All TMC MPs who were withdrawn from the Rajya Sabha for a day are currently protesting inside the Parliament, near the entrance to Rajya Sabha chamber. Marshals are deployed for them. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Later a Parliamentary Bulletin identified the six MPs suspended for the day as Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor.

These “members of the Rajya Sabha who entered the well of the Hosue displayed placards, disobeyed the Chair and whose conduct was grossly disorderly in the House this morning (August 4, 2021) have been directed to withdraw immediately from the Council under rule 255 by the Chairman,” it said.

The six MPs, it said, “shall absent themselves during the remainder of the day’s meeting.”

Naidu, however, rejected 267 notices by Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal (both Congress), CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem and V Sivadasan and Binoy Viswam of the CPI over the Peagus issue.

As Rajya Sabha Secretariat started collecting names, Naidu said, “Whoever is in the well, disobeying the chair and then raising these placards, they are all asked to leave the House under rule 255.”