Raipur: A total of 6 members of a family died after drowning in a waterfall in Chhattisgarh's Korea district, said officials. All the deceased were part of a group of 15 members of an extended family from Madhya Pradesh, who had on Sunday gone for a picnic at the Ramdaha waterfall under Kotadol police station limits, located more than 300 km from the state capital Raipur.

Officials on Sunday received the information that seven people had gone missing while bathing in the plunge pool of the waterfall. Initially, two of the seven persons were traced by rescuers and shifted to hospital. One of them was declared dead at the hospital while other person was out of danger, a police official earlier said.

Two more bodies were also traced on Sunday. The search operation, involving personnel of the State Disaster Response Force, Home Guard, police and local divers, was halted on Sunday night.

The operation resumed on Monday morning and bodies of the remaining three missing tourists were traced, said Korea Collector Kuldeep Sharma.

The deceased were identified as Shweta Singh (22), Shraddha Singh (14) and Abhay Singh (22), he said. The bodies were sent for a postmortem and will later be handed over to their relatives, he added.

Despite a caution board placed at the spot requesting people not to bathe in the waterfall, the tourists went into the deep waters, a police official said.