Home

News

6-Year-Old Girl Burnt To Death In Major Fire In Jharkhand

6-Year-Old Girl Burnt To Death In Major Fire In Jharkhand

In an unfortunate incident, a six-year-old girl has been burnt to death in a major fire in the Malviya Marg market place in Hazaribag town.

6-Year-old girl dies in fire in Jharkhand

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was charred to death and four others suffered grievous burn injuries in a major fire that broke out in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag town, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in a busy market area on Malviya Marg where people had lit ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Monday evening.

Trending Now

The fire broke out in a private residence in the market area and quickly spread to adjoining buildings, Hazaribag district Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe said, adding the blaze was doused after five hours of firefight that continued well past midnight. A six-year-old girl, identified as Annu, was killed and four others were seriously injured, he said.

You may like to read

The officer said the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and their condition is stated to be critical. The entire area was cordoned off during firefighting operations, he said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain what triggered the blaze.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.