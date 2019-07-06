New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a six-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and brutally assaulted by a 24-year-old man in national capital’s Dwarka area. The victim was found in the bushes adjacent to a road.

She was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, later she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical. As per a report of a leading portal, doctors have said that the minor was bit on her stomach. The veins of her private parts have burst and till now she has undergone various surgeries.

Police have arrested the accused with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the area. The footage showed the accused with the girl on the day of the incident. The accused, Mohammad Nanhe, was unemployed. He lived in the same locality as that of the victim, police said, adding a case was lodged and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victims’ kin. “I met the doctors, she is stable now and out of danger. We will also provide an advocate to the family,” the Chief Minister said.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also paid a visit to the girl at the hospital and blamed ‘the system’ for the heinous crime.

Met 6 year old rape survivor in Hospital. Shell shocked! Each inch of her body has marks of brutality. Private parts comp destroyed! Last year I kept hunger strike for 10 days 4 death to child rapists but yet 2 be implemented even in Del. The system is responsible for this rape! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 5, 2019

She said,”Met 6 year old rape survivor in Hospital. Shell shocked! Each inch of her body has marks of brutality. Private parts comp destroyed! Last year I kept hunger strike for 10 days 4 death to child rapists but yet 2 be implemented even in Del. The system is responsible for this rape!”