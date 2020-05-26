New Delhi: In yet another sign of widening of rift within Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam-a key aide of former party president Rahul Gandhi-on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of doing ’60 flip-flops in last 60 days.’ Also Read - 'Offered Them 125 Trains But Received Details of Just 41,' Piyush Goyal Slams Maharashtra Government

Notably, the MVA comprises of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also the Chief Minister of the state, which, with over 50,000 COVID-19 cases, is by far the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country.

Today, Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress chief tweeted in Hindi: "Over three lakh migrants living in Mumbai are desperate to return to their villages. There's a list of migrants in police stations. The police itself is asking for trains. The Railways Minister is saying that he's offering trains but the state government is not giving passengers. Why are the Chief Minister's Office and bureaucrats harassing the migrants?"

“The Chief Minister regularly speaks to the people. Had he also spoken regularly to his alliance partners, the government wouldn’t have to do 60 flip-flops in last 60 days. The government is changing its decisions everyday, decisions are being delayed and are often wrong. As a result, the corona crisis is only rising,” he said in another tweet.

Nirupam’s attack, notably, comes just hours after Rahul Gandhi tried to distance Congress from being held responsible for the state of affairs in Maharashtra, remarking that the party is ‘only supporting the government and is not a key decision-maker there.’

Last evening, CM Uddhav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met at former’s residence; however, Sena leader Sanjay Raut today denied there was a crisis, saying that the government is strong and that there is no issue.