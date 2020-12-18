New Delhi: A 60-year-old man from Bihar reached Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) on Thursday after completing a journey of nearly 1,000 kilometres in 11 days on a bicycle to join the ongoing farmers’ protest. Also Read - Farmers Protest: PM Modi Urges All 'Annadatas' to Read Tomar's Open Letter on Farm Laws

Speaking to media as he reached the Delhi border, Satyadev Manjhi, who is from Siwan, urged the central government to repeal the three farm laws.

Manjhi said, "It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws. I will be here until the movement is not over."

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

