New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs received over 6,000 complaints of women deserted by their NRI spouses between January 2015 and October this year, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said in response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

About 1,498 complaints were received in 2017, 1510 in 2016 and 796 in 2015.

This is not a new situation in India. In fact, a sudden spurt in cases of NRI marriage frauds pushed the government to bring the Registration of Marriage or Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019. It was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj early this year.

The ‘Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019’ empowers passport authorities to impound or revoke passport or travel documents of NRIs who fail to register their marriage within 30 days after getting married.

Currently, the Bill has been referred to Parliament’s standing committee on external affairs.

If an NRI man fails to register his marriage within the stipulated time, his passport can be impounded or revoked.

Also, it allows courts to attach properties, movable and immovable, of “proclaimed offenders” or people who fail to appear before courts despite warrants being issued against them.

The proposed law will be applicable to NRIs marrying Indian women within or even outside India, according to the bill.

