New Delhi: The Delhi government, with some help from the Centre, on Thursday amped up its efforts against the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital ahead of the celebrations for Chhath Puja. A total of 42 private hospitals have been asked to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19. Also Read - Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs helped convert 500 isolation beds with oxygen facilities at a COVID care centre in Chhatarpur and said that the beds will be ready for use by this weekend. Also Read - After COVID-19 Spike in Delhi, Centre Rushes Probe Teams to Gujarat, Manipur, Rajasthan, Haryana

All 75 doctors and 251 paramedics from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have also been deployed for duty at these centres, the MHA said. Also Read - India's Economy Likely to Jump Back Faster Than Expected: Report

The decisions were taken after a review meeting on Delhi’s COVID-19 situation headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The capacity of RT-PCR tests will be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November to bring the infections under control.

At least 50 doctors and 175 paramedics have been deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti COVID care centre, and the Delhi government has been asked to refer patients needing critical care to these facilities.

“About 150 ICU beds were added in the last 3 days in Delhi. Also, the current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. Train coaches with 800 beds at ShakurBasti railway station to become functional. Doctors and paramedics from CAPF to man these coaches,” the MHA statement read.

Further, 10 multi-disciplinary teams of the Home Ministry have been constituted to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi for assessing bed utilisation and testing capacity and to identify extra ICU beds have submitted reports. All reports are under the consideration of DGHS, the MHA stated.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow all COVID-19 protocols, “stay at home” amid the festivities and help bring down the number of infections in the capital city.

“A fine of Rs 2000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place,” Arvind Kejriwal said in an address to the media.

Delhi’s COVID-19 surged worsened on Wednesday making it one of the highest contributors of the viral infection in India. The city had on Wednesday reported the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 131, pushing its overall toll to 7,943.

The recorded fatalities, the highest in a day, came in parallel to the alarming spike in cases in recent weeks.