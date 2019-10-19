New Delhi: In an alarming situation, a total of 615 positive dengue cases have been reported in Bihar’s capital city Patna alone this year as of October 17 as several parts of the city still remain waterlogged. Meanwhile, nearly 1923 cases have been reported in the state.

The state capital, the worst-affected in the torrential rains that hit Bihar last month, is still coping with the repercussions of the major flood situation. At such a time, the state is also battering with a rising trend in the number of dengue and chikungunya cases.

A state health official said that the number of cases this year is alarmingly high this year. There were 2,022 positive cases of dengue in total last year and the outbreak started much later, the official said.

It is believed that the dengue cases have surged due to poor drainage system in Patna leading to prolonged water-logging that helps the water-borne insect to grow easily.

Moreover, a central team stationed in Patna found at least 19.25% houses in the city with larval index of aedes mosquito, making them susceptible to the disease.

Bihar’s Principal Secretary of Health had appealed to people in Patna to not allow water to stand as mosquitoes breeds inside houses. The state’s health department had also issued an advisory to school students to wear full-sleeved clothes and use the anti-mosquito spray in classrooms.