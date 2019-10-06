New Delhi: Nearly two months after he was placed under preventive detention, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah on Sunday made his first public appearance, as a 15-member NC delegation arrived at his residence to meet him.

Attired in grey ‘bandhgala’ suit, Abdullah was seen smiling and waving at media. He was accompanied by his wife Molly Abdullah.

Notably, 81-year-old Farooq Abdullah, post the abrogation of Article 370, was under house arrest, at his Srinagar residence after being booked under the Public Safety Act.

The delegation comprising 15 former legislators had made representation before Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow NC delegation to meet the top leaders of the party. Later in the day, they will also call on Omar Abdullah, who has been detained at a state guest house.

Besides the father-son duo, the government had also detained most of the political leadership of Kashmir, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.