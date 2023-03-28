Home

62 Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Kerala’s Pathanamthitta District

At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM.

Sabarimala News: A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday. According to the police, at least 62 people got injured, some seriously in the horrific incident. The cops further informed that the accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Police said 62 of them were injured, some seriously, and they have been shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely, police said.

Those injured seriously will be shifted to better facilities, a police officer told PTI.

