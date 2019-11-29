New Delhi: A nine per cent increase was recorded in the number of Indian nationals receiving visas when compared to the previous year, as per a statistical survey. This year, over 5,12,000 Indian nationals had received their visit visas and a 63 per cent increase was recorded in the number of Indian students going to the UK for higher studies in 2019 when compared to 2018, according to the British High Commission quoted by news agency PTI.

Last year, 19,000 Indian students had received a Tier 4 (study) visa to the UK, while this year the figures have risen to more than 30,000, stated the latest UK immigration statistics.

“This remarkable 63 pc increase year on year is almost four times as fast as the global rate. In the last decade, more than 2,70,000 Indian students have benefitted from the UK’s world-leading education,” news agency PTI quoted an official statement as saying.

“I am delighted to see that once again the statistics show that more Indians are choosing to study at the UK’s world-class educational institutions. This is now the third consecutive year in which the numbers have increased. It is important to us because these young leaders of tomorrow will reinforce the living bridge that connects India and the UK,” Domini Asquith, British High Commissioner to India, said.

Barbara Wickham, Director India, British Council, said, “We are delighted to see, year on year, more Indian students choosing and trusting the UK education system. UK education institutions equally benefit from the diversity of talent and culture that Indian students bring to campuses. The positive growth in student visa statistics, along with the great collaboration between the Indian and UK higher education sectors, ensures that education continues to be key in the relationship between our two countries.

(With inputs from PTI)