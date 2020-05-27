New Delhi: India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 1.50 lakh on Wednesday after over 6,300 fresh infections and 170 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. “Spike of 6,387 new COVID-19 cases and 170 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,51,767 including 83,004 active cases, 64,425 cured/discharged and 4,337 deaths”, said Ministry of Health And Family Welfare said. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with over 55,000 COVID-19 cases. Also Read - 2021 T20 World Cup to Stay in India, Australia May Host in 2022: Report

However, the recovery rate in the country is 41.61 now. Addressing a press conference yesterday, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal had said that the recovery rate was 7.10 per cent on March 25 when the lockdown was imposed,but now it has improved to 41.61%. "The recovery rate was 11.42 % in second, 26.59% was in third lockdown, is now 41.61 %", he added.

Take a look at the key developments:

Flyers on Delhi-Ludhiana Air India flight were quarantined after a person tested positive for deadly coronavirus. According to the reports, a 50-year-old Air India employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Karnataka has announced that it will reopen temples across the state for public from June 1. Notably, temples and other public places have been shut for more than 2 months now due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a U-turn, two days after he declared that permission would be needed if other states employ workers from UP. The issue sparked a major controversy and an official spokesman has now said that the government would not include this clause of ‘prior permission’ in the bye-laws of the Migration Commission.

Traffic congestion was witnessed at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi again yesterday, due to rising Coronavirus cases.

In West Bengal, a woman who had tested positive for coronavirus gave birth at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMC&H) in Siliguri.

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations are underway till May 30 in Kerala, amid COVID19 lockdown. The total number of COVID19 cases in the state is 964.

Global coronavirus count tops 5.4 million with over 343,000 deaths. US has recorded less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, as per Johns Hopkins University. The overall death toll in the country is now 98,875.

Germany has extended social distancing measures until June 29 in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.