New Delhi: Gajanan Maljaklkar, a 64-year-old man, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday morning as he was running in the senior citizen category of Mumbai Marathon. “He was declared brought dead,” said the PR of Bombay Hospital. A total of seven people suffered from cardiac arrests during the marathon, the hospital said.

The 17th edition of the prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon was flagged off on Sunday morning with several professional and amateur runners taking to the streets in high spirit and enthusiasm. There are various categories of events. The full marathon starts and ends at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai.