New Delhi: In another development, at least 65 employees of the famous Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Haryana's Murthal have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

As per updates from SL Punia, Sonipat DC, Haryana, the positive patients have been isolated and the SDM and field teams instructed the dhaba management to implement containment measures. He said the 'dhaba' will be sanitised as per COVID-19 protocol.

As a precautionary measure, the dhaba has been closed for two days. Moreover, the samples of those working at the dhaba have been taken for tests.

Famous for its North Indian cuisines, Amrik Sukhdev dhaba is a favourite place among the youth and a known place for late-night food cravings.

One of the largest dhabas in Murthal, the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba is located along the highway that connects Delhi with Haryana and Punjab.