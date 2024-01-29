INS Sumitra Rescues 17 Iranian Crew Member From Pirates

Home

Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel off the east coast of Somalia after it was hijacked by pirates.

New Delhi: Indian Navy’s warship INS Sumitra on Monday ensured safe release of an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel after it got hijacked by some pirates off the east coast of Somalia and 17 of its crew members were held hostage. After receiving the distressed call the Indian Navy swiftly responded and carried out a successful rescue mission, an official said.

Key Details Of The Rescue Mission

As per the reports of PTI, Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal informed that,”INS Sumitra, deployed on anti-piracy operations along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding the hijacking of an Iranian flagged fishing vessel Iman.”

The fishing vessel got boarded by pirates and all the crew members were taken hostage, he added.

“INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel, acted in accordance with the established SOPs (standard operating procedures) to coerce the pirates for the safe release of the crew along with the boat and ensured the successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat,” Madhwal said.

The vessel was thereafter sanitized and released for onward transit.”Mission deployed Indian naval ships on anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean region symbolizes the Indian Navy’s resolve towards the safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea,” Madhwal said.

Continuous Attempts Of Hijacking By Pirates In The Trading Route

This rescue incident by the Indian Navy came two days ahead after one of its warship INS Visakhapatnam quenched fire onboard a commercial oil tanker that contained 22 Indian crew members when the vessel was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden.

Soon as the Indian Navy got information about the incident on Friday night it immediately deployed its missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam to assist the vessel.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel MV Marlin Luanda was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi militants, said US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Indian Navy also quenched an attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Northfolk in the North Arabian Sea and safely rescued all its crew members. Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India’s west coast on December 23.

In addition to MV Chem Pluto, another commercial oil tanker headed towards India was targeted by what appeared to be a drone strike in the Southern Red Sea the same day. The ship’s crew consisted of 25 Indians. The maritime environment in the vital sea lanes, such as the North and Central Arabian Sea, has prompted the Navy to improve the deployment of its frontline ships and surveillance planes for maritime security operations.

(With inputs from agencies)

