69 Indians still with Russian army? India seeks update from Moscow on whereabouts, warns citizens against accepting such offers

India has sought an update from Russia on 69 Indian nationals reportedly serving with the Russian Army, the Ministry of External Affairs said. So far, 139 Indians have been released, while 51 have reportedly died while serving in the Ukraine conflict.

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69 Indians still with Russian army? India seeks update from Moscow on whereabouts, warns citizens against accepting such offers (AP/File)

India has asked Russian authorities for an update on 69 Indian nationals who are believed to be serving with the Russian military, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. New Delhi has been in regular contact with Moscow and has repeatedly asked Russia to discharge Indians who were recruited into its armed forces. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, India’s efforts have so far resulted in the release of 139 Indian nationals from the Russian Army.

Jaiswal said 259 Indians were believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces. Of these, 139 have received early discharge, while the government is seeking information about the remaining 69.

“Through our efforts, so far, 139 Indian nationals have seen early discharge from the Russian Army,” Jaiswal said during his regular media briefing. “We are following up with the Russian authorities for updates on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals who are reportedly with the Russian Army,” he added.

India warns citizens against joining Russian army

The MEA once again warned Indians against accepting offers to work with the Russian military. Jaiswal said joining the Russian Army could put Indian citizens in serious danger, particularly because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I once again want to urge that Indian nationals must stay away from offers being made to join the Russian Army,” he said.

The Indian government has previously raised the issue with Russia after reports emerged of Indian citizens being recruited into the Russian military, with some reportedly being sent to the frontline.

Authorities have said that 51 Indian nationals have died while serving in the conflict so far.

India monitoring situation of nationals in Russia

Jaiswal was also asked about the death of a laboratory worker at a plague research facility in Siberia. Responding to questions about the situation, he said Indian authorities were prepared to assist Indian nationals in Russia if necessary. Jaiswal said more than 30,000 Indian students and around 70,000 Indian nationals are currently living in Russia.

He added that the Indian government would take necessary steps if the situation required assistance for Indian citizens.

On the plague-related situation, Jaiswal said the relevant Russian authorities would be in the best position to provide information about the incident.

For now, India’s main focus remains on securing the release and safe return of Indian nationals still believed to be serving with the Russian military.