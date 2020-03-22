New Delhi: A 69-year-old coronavirus positive man on Saturday died at a hospital in Surat, becoming Gujarat’s first casualty due to the infection. The state also recorded the death of a 65-year-old woman in Vadodara, though her COVID-19 test result is still awaited.

According to the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department,, both the patients had co-morbid conditions.

One #COVID19 positive patient, male 69 yrs, died today in Surat hospital. He was having co-morbid conditions. One female, 65 years, died in Vadodara hospital but her test report for COVID is awaited. She was also having comorbid conditions: Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/ewXKn1TUbK — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

This takes death toll due to coronavirus in the country to seven. This is also India’s third COVID-19 linked death to be reported today; deaths of a 63-year-old man in Mumbai and a 38-year-old man in Patna, were reported earlier today.

The development comes on a day the nation is observing a 14-hour-long ‘Janata Curfew,‘ from 7 AM-9 PM, after the same was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday. Gujarat has thus far reported 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus; earlier today, the state government announced that it intends to make public the names of all coronavirus positive patients from the state so that all those who came into contact with them could go into self-quarantine.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases have been reported from India thus far.

Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country, as on 22nd March at 2.30 PM (including foreign nationals) is 341: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/5yRmBqc2fN — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Maharashtra, with 74 cases, including two deaths (both in Mumbai) is the worst-hit state in the country.