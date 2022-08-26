6G in India: As the country prepares to roll out 5G services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is planning to launch 6G network by the end of this decade. PM Modi made the 6G network announcement during his address at the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing.Also Read - 5G in India: Airtel Likely to Offer 5G Services on Higher Plans

“Youth can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government is encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the government is investing, all of the youth should take advantage,” PM Modi said.

5G rollout in India

India is set to witness the rollout of 5G technology which the government claims would be affordable and accessible. At a press conference earlier in the day, Union Minister IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the roll out could be as soon as October this year.

“Industry has started hiring for 5G infrastructure and within 2-3 years 5G services will reach every part of the country. We have requested the industry to make 5G charges affordable. Our mobile services charges are the lowest in the world. We will get world-class 5G services,” Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw said that all the steps needed for the very rapid rollout of 5G are moving forward in a very nice and systematic way. “As all of you are aware the spectrum auction was successfully concluded. The letters for harmonization frequency allocation have been issued well in time and simultaneously we have all been working for simplifying the right of way and installation processes,” he said.