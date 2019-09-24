Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet on Tuesday approved the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission with a revised pay. It must be noted that it will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

In what could bring cheers to the government employees, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee approved hikes more than what was suggested by the pay panel in some cases, without any arrears.

“The Cabinet today approved recommendations of the Pay Commission and it will be effective from January 1, 2020. The state government will be paying its employees a notional effect calculated from 2016,” state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said.

He added that the dearness allowance (DA) will be merged with the basic pay and the grade pay.

Furthermore, if an employee’s current basic pay is Rs. 100, then it will become Rs. 280.90 once the recommendations of the pay panel are implemented.

With the implementation, the gratuity will be doubled from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh, Rs. 2 lakhs more than what the Sixth Pay Commission recommended.

The House Rent Allowance would also double up from the current Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 12,000, in line with the chief minister’s recommendation.

The sixth pay commission was formed on November 27, 2015, in a bid to restructure the salaries of the state government employees. It was headed by Professor Abhirup Sarkar and was to submit its report within six months. However, it got extensions frequently, the latest of which, for another six months, came on May 28.

West Bengal is scheduled to go to polls in 2021. Mamata Banerjee was re-elected for a second term in office in 2016 after becoming Chief Minister for the first time after her party Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) win in the 2011 Assembly elections, which brought to an end 34 years of Left Front rule in the state.