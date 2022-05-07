Indore: As many as seven people were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double storey building in Indore’s Swarna Bagh Colony between 04:00 am- 05:00 am on Saturday morning. According to preliminary information the blaze is suspected to be have triggered by a electric short circuit inside a house. According to media reports, 15-16 people were stuck in the fire whereas a total of 5 bodies have been recovered from the spot.Also Read - Disturbing! 18 Migrants Travel From Indore to Lucknow in a Cement Mixer

"Seven people have died and nine people have so fare been rescued by officials present at the spot," Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra who was present at the site told news agency ANI

A fire department official said: “The fire might have started due a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring the fire under control.”

Meanwhile the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.