New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 7-day State Mourning in honour of former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away at 84 earlier today. His son and parliamentarian Abhijeet Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the demise of the veteran leader.

The state mourning will be held from August 31 to September 6 and the national flag will fly at half-mast on buildings across India. There will, however, be no official entertainment due to COVID-19 pandemic, the MHA said.

"The Government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India at Army Research & Referral Hospital, New Delhi on 31st August 2020. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," read the official statement. The date, time and venue of the State Funeral will be intimated later by the government.

Pranab Mukherjee was on a constant battle with life for 21 days after being admitted to Delhi’s RR Hospital on August 10 for surgical removal of a clot in his brain. Mukherjee was being managed by a team of specialists.

The former president had also tested positive for coronavirus which worsened his health and sent him in a deep coma. Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee had said that he suffered a septic shock today after which his condition declined.

A people’s person, his contribution towards Indian politics were endless and he was respected by politicians across parties.

Mukherjee was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind. He was also first awarded India’s second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan in 2008.