New Delhi: A fire that broke out in the shanties (jhuggis) of Delhi's Gokulpuri has left seven people dead. The Delhi Fire Services said a call was received around 1am about a fire that had engulfed about 60 huts. The department said a total of 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

"At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned and 7 lives are lost," Additional DCP, North East Delhi informed news agency ANI.

At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well.We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned & 7 lives are lost: Addl DCP, North East Delhi pic.twitter.com/UT8XzgaNMR — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident.