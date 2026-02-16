  • Home
7 dead after massive fire breaks out in factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi

At least seven employees died in a fire that erupted in a factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi.

February 16, 2026
Bhiwadi: A tragic incident has surfaced from Rajasthan where at least seven employees lost their lives after a fire erupted at a factory in Bhiwadi on Monday. The fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Khushkheda Industrial Area, Hindi News18 reported. The workers were burned to death in the blaze. The rescue team has recovered their bodies, while two workers are still believed to be trapped inside.

The incident occurred this morning in the Khushkheda-Karauli Industrial Area. As per initial reports, around 25 workers were working in the factory when the incident took place, ensuing in panic among the workers.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

