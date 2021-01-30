Lucknow: At least 10 people died and another 10 were injured in a collision between a mini-bus and canter truck at Moradabad–Agra highway on Saturday. The incident took place in Kundarki Police station area. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The CM has also directed the officials to provide adequate medical treatment to the injured. Also Read - Farmers Protest Updates January 30

After the accident, a forensic team also arrived at the spot.

"Forensic team is here, rescue is almost complete. Three vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moradabad.

“The accident took place at around 8:10 am in the morning in a collosion between a private bus going from Bilari to Moradabad and a truck,” police said.

#UPDATE: Death toll in Moradabad road accident rises to 10, around 10 injured. SSP says, "Forensic team is here, resuce almost complete. 3 vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking." Accident took place at Moradabad–Agra highway. pic.twitter.com/6UNK1xLSke — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2021

In an earlier incident, a woman and her infant son were killed and six people injured after a speeding truck hit a stationary tractor-trolley in Ballia. The accident took place near Dalpatpur village under Bairia police station area. The speeding truck lost balance and rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley before turning turtle on the Revti-Bairia road. The deceased were identified as Kasturi Devi (35) and her son Piyush (1).