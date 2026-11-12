7 deaths in 7 years in 1 home: Jubilant Ingrevia’s Gajraula unit under scrutiny over rise in cancer cases; Zee Media’s Operation Kala Pani from ground zero

Villagers across over 20 settlements near Jubilant Ingrevia's Gajraula chemical factory in UP's Amroha blame air and water pollution for cancer, TB and deaths.

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Jubilant Ingrevia's Gajraula unit

Serious allegations have been levelled against Jubilant Ingrevia’s chemical factory in Gajraula, Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh. Residents living nearby have blamed the long-operating facility for deaths in the area and claimed that the factory has completely polluted local air and groundwater. To expose the ground reality, Zee Media launched its exclusive investigation, Operation “Kala Paani.”

Factory Operations & Allegations of Poisoned Water

Jubilant Ingrevia operates a large integrated manufacturing complex in Gajraula that primarily produces specialty chemicals and chemical intermediates, industrial chemicals requiring stringent scientific and safety standards for handling and waste management. However, villagers allege that toxic gas, strong odour and chemicals emitted from the plant have destroyed the quality of their groundwater.

According to a ground report by Zee Media correspondent Brijesh Tiwari, almost every second house in the area has become a shelter for sick people, with residents holding photographs of loved ones who died after falling victim to the pollution.

Seven Deaths In Seven Years In One Family

In the most alarming account from ground zero, a family living just 100 metres from the factory claimed that seven deaths occurred in their home in just seven years. Serious illnesses such as cancer and tuberculosis claimed the lives of their parents, three younger brothers, a nephew and a daughter. Residents stated that it is difficult to even breathe in the area, day or night.

Over 20 Villages Affected; ‘Black Water’ Flowing From Ground

More than 20 villages are situated around the Jubilant factory, with Naipura, Savajpur Dor, Sadelapur, Baseli, and Tigariya suffering the worst damage. Residents reported that dirty, yellow, and “black water” now flows from the ground instead of pure water. Local elderly women stated that as poor labourers, they are forced to drink this yellow water, causing severe stomach pain and kidney problems.

Doctor Confirms Rise In Diseases; Samples Sent To Lab

The impact has also affected factory workers themselves, who reportedly suffer from eye irritation and watery eyes. Local doctor D.S. Harsh confirmed that the entire area has become a hub of lung, respiratory, and eye diseases, with cancer, tuberculosis, blindness and serious skin diseases becoming commonplace.

To verify the villagers’ allegations scientifically, the Zee Media team collected samples of the dirty water from hand pumps in the affected villages and sent them to ITS Laboratory, where lab expert Rajesh Singh and his team are examining them. The laboratory results, to be revealed in the next report of Operation ‘Kala Paani’ will identify which chemical is dissolved in the black water.