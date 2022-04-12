Bhubaneswar: A total of seven girl students of a government-run school in the Patnagarh area of Odisha’s Bolangir district fell unconscious after being made to do sit-ups by their teacher as punishment. As per reports, the incident took place at Bapuji High School and the girls were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. After receiving primary treatment at the healthcare facility, their condition became stable.Also Read - Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Shree Jagannatha Medical College and Hospital in Puri

The teacher identified as Bikash Dharua reportedly asked the students to do 100 sit-ups for reaching school late after the prayer session was over. On being forced to do 100 sit-ups, some of the students fell unconscious and had to be shifted in an ambulance to Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital by school authorities.

"The girls were not in good condition when they were brought to the hospital, but after preliminary treatment, their health is stable," said Pitabash Sha, Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Medical Officer.

Getting information of the incident, School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash directed an investigation into the incident. Patnagarh Community Education Officer Shankar Prasad Majhi was directed to conduct the probe.

Speaking to India Today, Dash said, “I have directed Patnagarh Community Education Officer Shankar Prasad Majhi to carry out a probe into the case of punishment to some girl students at Bapuji High School in Patnagarh area of Bolangir.”