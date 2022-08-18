New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday announced that it has blocked 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order. The ministry stated that it has blocked 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels under IT Rules, 2021. Utilizing the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, the ministry has also blocked (1) Facebook account, and two Facebook posts.Also Read - Incredibly Sweet! Kid Reaches 100 Subscriber Mark on YouTube, Friend Gifts Him 'Wooden' Play Button

The ministry further stated that the YouTube channels were blocked for presenting 'fake anti-India content' and that the channels had over 114 crore views, and 85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers. "Fake anti-India content was being monetized by the blocked channels on YouTube," it added.

Issuing a release on the matter, the I&B Ministry said, "The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic."

“All the YouTube channels blocked by the Ministry were displaying advertisements on their videos having false content detrimental to communal harmony, public order and India’s foreign relations,” it stated.

Details of YouTube Channels Blocked

YouTube channel Name Media Statistics Loktantra Tv 23,72,27,331 views 12.90 lakh subscribers U&V TV 14,40,03,291 views 10.20 lakh subscribers AM Razvi 1,22,78,194 views 95, 900 subscribers Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal 15,99,32,594 views 7 lakh subscribers SeeTop5TH 24,83,64,997 views 33.50 lakh subscribers Sarkari Update 70,41,723 views 80,900 subscribers Sab Kuch Dekho 32,86,03,227 views 19.40 lakh subscribers News ki Dunya (Pakistan based) 61,69,439 views 97,000 subscribers Total Over 114 crore views, 85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers

The purpose of the content published by some of these YouTube channels was to spread hatred among religious communities in India. False claims were made in various videos of the blocked YouTube channels. Examples include fake news such as the Government of India to have ordered demolition of religious structures; Government of India to have banned celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, etc. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country.

The YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign States.

The content blocked by the Ministry was found to be detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country. Accordingly, the content was covered within the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

With this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 102 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts. The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order.