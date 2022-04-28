New Delhi: Over seven IndiGo pilots were allegedly found using offensive language over salary issues on a frequency used for emergency communications, sources told news agency PTI on Thursday. Giving details, the sources added that on April 9, these pilots were venting their ire over low salaries by using offensive language on 121.5 MHz frequency, which is being used for emergency communications only for the aircraft in distress.Also Read - Delhi On Alert: Over 100 Containment Zones Identified in 24 Hours, Total Number Nears 1000 | Full List Inside

Soon after it was found, the sources said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the matter. However, IndiGo is yet to issue a statement over the issue.

For the general information, Frequency 121.5 MHz is used for emergency communications and it is monitored by the air traffic controllers who are in the vicinity of the aircraft.

However, for the air-to-air communication among the pilots of different aircraft, 123.45 MHz frequency is used, which is not monitored by the air traffic controllers.

Earlier, the IndiGo had suspended a few pilots who were planning to hold a strike on April 5 against the pay cuts effected during the COVID pandemic.

It must be noted that the airline had cut the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30 per cent during the COVID pandemic.

However, IndiGo on April 1 announced its decision to increase the salaries of the pilots by 8 per cent, saying another 6.5-per cent hike will be implemented in November in case there are no disruptions.

IndiGo uses indigenous navigation system: In the meantime, the airline in a statement said that IndiGo became the first airline in the country to land aircraft using the indigenous navigation system GAGAN. The flight was conducted using an ATR-72 aircraft and landed at the Kishangarh airport in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning, using GPS-aided geo-augmented navigation (GAGAN).

IndiGo said the indigenous navigation system has been jointly developed by the Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

GAGAN is used to provide lateral and vertical guidance when an aircraft is approaching a runway for landing. Its precision is especially useful at small airports where the instrument landing system (ILS) has not been installed.

(With inputs from PTI)

