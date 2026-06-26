7 Killed, 1 critical after vehicle collides with truck in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

At least seven people lost their lives, while one person sustained critical injuries in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck near Lari in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: June 26, 2026, 7:40 AM IST
ramgarh accident
7 Killed, 1 critical after vehicle collides with truck in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh : image: X

Ramgarh Accident: A tragic road mishap has surfaced from Jharkhand where at least seven people were killed and one sustained critical injuries after a passenger vehicle collided with a truck. According to police, the incident took place at around 12 am on the Ramgarh-Bokaro Road in Lari under the Rajrappa police station limits.

As per preliminary information, the Tasha party members sitting in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. According to police, some of the deceased were residents of Marangmarcha village under the Rajrappa police station area.

The collision was so powerful that seven people died on the spot. The injured were rushed to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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