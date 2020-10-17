New Delhi: At least seven people were killed and 32 injured after a Lucknow-bound bus and an SUV collided in Puranpur area of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Also Read - Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Govt Over Rising Incidents of Crime Against Women in State

The mishap reportedly took place between 3 am and 4 am in the early hours of Saturday. Also Read - Mathura Court Admits Plea Seeking Removal of Mosque Built Adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi, Next Hearing on Nov 18

According to the reports, there were about 40 passengers in the bus and 10 in Bolero at the time of the accident. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (SP), Pilibhit, Jai Prakash confirmed that seven people died on the spot.

All the injured have been rushed to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.